Attempted stabbing attack at Gush Etzion Junction

An attempted stabbing attack was reported at the Gush Etzion Junction on Sunday morning after a terrorist reportedly ran towards soldiers with a knife and was shot.No injuries were reported and the terrorist reportedly died of his wounds.
Video from a nearby security camera showed a man in a hoodie slowly approaching soldiers at a bus stop at the junction, before pulling an object out of his pocket and running towards the soldiers. The soldiers proceeded to fire at him and he can be seen in the video falling to the ground.Earlier this month, the IDF thwarted a terror attack at the Gush Etzion Junction, with a security guard killing a Palestinian man who had thrown a knife at him near the bus stop across from the entrance to the shopping mall.
שולף סכין, רץ לעבר חייל - ונורה: תיעוד ניסיון פיגוע דקירה בצומת גוש עציון@carmeldangor pic.twitter.com/kU5pz6Vnuq— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) January 31, 2021
A similar attack type of attack occurred at the junction at the start of January in 2020. The junction has in the past been a target of Palestinian terrorists.
Udi Shaham and Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.
