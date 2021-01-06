Initial reports question vaccine strength against South African variant

Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis said on Wednesday that it is not yet clear how the current vaccine affects the South African variant strain of the coronavirus.The statement was made during a meeting, which concluded with the decision to extend the current travel regulations, including the requirement to enter quarantine upon their return to Israel.Alroy-Preis added that the new strain is troubling because it might lead to higher rates of infection amongst the younger populations.