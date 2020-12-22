Knesset approves plan requiring all returning Israelis to quarantine



Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash told KAN News on Monday that while the strain has still not been detected in Israel, the Health Ministry is checking to see if the rise in infection rates in Israel is connected to the new strain. At the cabinet meeting on Monday, Netanyahu raised concerns that the new strain of the virus was spreading throughout the world and that it was still unclear what the consequences are of the new strain, which is 70% more transmissible than the original virus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday. Monday’s coronavirus decisions go above and beyond those made the day before that closed the skies to any foreigner traveling from Britain, Denmark or South Africa, and required hotel isolation for any Israelis returning from those places. Israeli airline companies are preparing to operate a massive airlift for Israelis currently abroad and in a hurry to return to Israel, following Monday’s decision by the coronavirus cabinet to impose mandatory quarantine in hotels on all Israelis returning from abroad starting Wednesday.

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, the head of public services at the Health Ministry, painted a frightening picture of how widespread the coronavirus mutation might be in a meeting of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Tuesday morning.

She said that it was important to keep in mind that while the mutation has been discovered in England, South Africa and Denmark, these are countries that carry out tests on the genetic makeup of the virus, but that most countries do not do these tests. The mutation had also been found in Italy and Holland, she said, but it could be everywhere and it could also develop spontaneously in Israel.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} Prof. Hagai Levine gave a different reading of the crisis, saying, "We can't make everyone go to hotels without an epidemiological basis," and that more enforcement of home quarantine was needed. Alroy-Preis said that while it was "nice to throw out slogans about improving home quarantine," research showed that many do not observe home quarantine rules. The committee also heard from medical experts including Alroy-Preis and officials from the Homefront Command regarding conditions in the quarantine hotels that opened earlier this week, following complaints of inadequate food and medical supplies and poor conduct on the part of enforcement officials toward those placed in the hotels. Homefront command officials said that by Thursday night there would be adequate food and supplies in the quarantine hotels. This week, she said, when the results of more testing is revealed, it would be possible to say for sure whether the vaccine was effective against the mutation. She also said that an exceptions committee was in place to hear from people who cannot do quarantine in hotels because of medical or other extenuating circumstances.



Foreigners, including those with existing travel permits, will not be able to enter Israel beginning December 23, after the government approved a decision Monday evening made earlier by the coronavirus cabinet.

Some 3,594 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported on Monday, with 4.2% of tests returning positive, according to a Tuesday morning update by the Health Ministry.

Of those infected, 472 are in serious condition and 119 are on ventilators. The death toll stands at 3,111.



"We hurried out of the lockdown," said Health Ministry Director-General Hezi Levy to KAN news on Tuesday. "If it is not imposed again - it will lead us to a heavy load in the hospitals. I do not rule out the possibility that we will need an immediate lockdown." Almost 30,000 people were vaccinated against the virus in the past two days, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced on Tuesday, calling on the target populations to go and get vaccinated. As of Sunday evening, over 200,000 appointments had been made by seniors and medical staff for vaccinations. Alroy-Preis told KAN news that they had "raised a flag to the cabinet two weeks ago and said that if no action is taken - we will reach the places of the second wave and now we are over 3,000 verified cases. We identify the places of infection and act - first of all close the borders."