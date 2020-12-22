The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Knesset approves plan requiring all returning Israelis to quarantine

Starting at 2 PM on Wednesday, returnees will need to quarantine in coronavirus hotels. Until then they may quarantine at home.

By HANNAH BROWN, TZVI JOFFRE  
DECEMBER 22, 2020 10:01
Ben-Gurion Airport is empty amid the coronavirus pandemic. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Ben-Gurion Airport is empty amid the coronavirus pandemic.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee approved a decision by the coronavirus cabinet requiring all Israelis returning from abroad to quarantine upon arrival on Tuesday morning, regardless of the country they are arriving from. Starting on Wednesday, those arriving will need to enter coronavirus hotels.
People will isolate for between 10 and 14 days, depending on if they agree to be screened for the virus. Until Wednesday, returnees will still need to isolate, but they can choose to isolate at home.

Israeli airline companies are preparing to operate a massive airlift for Israelis currently abroad and in a hurry to return to Israel, following Monday’s decision by the coronavirus cabinet to impose mandatory quarantine in hotels on all Israelis returning from abroad starting Wednesday.
Monday’s coronavirus decisions go above and beyond those made the day before that closed the skies to any foreigner traveling from Britain, Denmark or South Africa, and required hotel isolation for any Israelis returning from those places.
At the cabinet meeting on Monday, Netanyahu raised concerns that the new strain of the virus was spreading throughout the world and that it was still unclear what the consequences are of the new strain, which is 70% more transmissible than the original virus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday.
Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash told KAN News on Monday that while the strain has still not been detected in Israel, the Health Ministry is checking to see if the rise in infection rates in Israel is connected to the new strain.

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, the head of public services at the Health Ministry, painted a frightening picture of how widespread the coronavirus mutation might be in a meeting of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Tuesday morning.
She said that it was important to keep in mind that while the mutation has been discovered in England, South Africa and Denmark, these are countries that carry out tests on the genetic makeup of the virus, but that most countries do not do these tests. The mutation had also been found in Italy and Holland, she said, but it could be everywhere and it could also develop spontaneously in Israel. 
This week, she said, when the results of more testing is revealed, it would be possible to say for sure whether the vaccine was effective against the mutation. She also said that an exceptions committee was in place to hear from people who cannot do quarantine in hotels because of medical or other extenuating circumstances. 
Prof. Hagai Levine gave a different reading of the crisis, saying, “We can’t make everyone go to hotels without an epidemiological basis,” and that more enforcement of home quarantine was needed.
Alroy-Preis said that while it was “nice to throw out slogans about improving home quarantine,” research showed that many do not observe home quarantine rules. 
The committee also heard from medical experts including Alroy-Preis and officials from the Homefront Command regarding conditions in the quarantine hotels that opened earlier this week, following complaints of inadequate food and medical supplies and poor conduct on the part of enforcement officials toward those placed in the hotels.
Homefront command officials said that by Thursday night there would be adequate food and supplies in the quarantine hotels. 

Foreigners, including those with existing travel permits, will not be able to enter Israel beginning December 23, after the government approved a decision Monday evening made earlier by the coronavirus cabinet.

Some 3,594 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported on Monday, with 4.2% of tests returning positive, according to a Tuesday morning update by the Health Ministry.
Of those infected, 472 are in serious condition and 119 are on ventilators. The death toll stands at 3,111.

"We hurried out of the lockdown," said Health Ministry Director-General Hezi Levy to KAN news on Tuesday. "If it is not imposed again - it will lead us to a heavy load in the hospitals. I do not rule out the possibility that we will need an immediate lockdown."
Alroy-Preis told KAN news that they had "raised a flag to the cabinet two weeks ago and said that if no action is taken - we will reach the places of the second wave and now we are over 3,000 verified cases. We identify the places of infection and act - first of all close the borders."
Almost 30,000 people were vaccinated against the virus in the past two days, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced on Tuesday, calling on the target populations to go and get vaccinated. As of Sunday evening, over 200,000 appointments had been made by seniors and medical staff for vaccinations.

Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags Coronavirus quarantine Coronavirus in Israel flights
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel’s success By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El Did Arab leaders learn from the mistakes before the Arab Spring? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
2 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
3 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
4 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by