The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Investigation finds series of failures in treatment of Itzik Saidian

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 27, 2021 22:27
Israel's Defense Ministry on Tuesday published the findings of an investigation conducted into the case of Itzik Saidian, a disabled IDF war veteran who set himself on fire two weeks ago in front of the Defense Ministry's Rehabilitation Division in Petah Tikva. 
The findings document a series of alleged failures regarding the treatment of the former Golani fighter and veteran of the Second Lebanon War, who is still hospitalized in critical condition.
"In the process of treating Itzik, there was a gap in communication between the medical committees and the benefits officer regarding the extent of Itzik's recognition," the Defense Ministry report said.
It also noted that "there was no orderly passing of medical information or 'transfer of the baton' during Itzik's treatment between the IDF and the Disability Rehabilitation Division at the time the lawsuit was filed."


Tags Defense Ministry disability PTSD
Police arrest eight in Jerusalem on suspicion of assault
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 04/27/2021 11:33 PM
IDF downs Hezbollah drone which crossed Lebanon border into Israel
US envoy to Iran taking part in nuclear talks -White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2021 10:52 PM
Premature infant hospitalized with COVID19, mother refused vaccine
Canada's Quebec reports first death of a patient due to AstraZeneca
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2021 08:55 PM
Justice Hendel says vote to make Akunis Justice Minister was illegal
Likud central committee pre-approves party merger
US to ease travel restrictions for Chinese students
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2021 06:22 PM
Netanyahu on Gaza rockets: Our enemies should not test us
Spanish PM confirms two Spanish journalists killed in Burkina Faso
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2021 05:22 PM
Britain says 33.8 million people have had first COVID-19 vaccine dose
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2021 05:04 PM
FCC to votes to approve Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite plan
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2021 04:57 PM
Musk trolls Bezos as space race between world's richest men heats up
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2021 04:51 PM
Iran fears South Africa, India variants as daily virus deaths hit record
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2021 04:34 PM
Spain demands better conditions for Spanish citizen detained in Israel
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2021 03:54 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by