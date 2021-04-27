Investigation finds series of failures in treatment of Itzik Saidian

The findings document a series of alleged failures regarding the treatment of the former Golani fighter and veteran of the Second Lebanon War, who is still hospitalized in critical condition.

"In the process of treating Itzik, there was a gap in communication between the medical committees and the benefits officer regarding the extent of Itzik's recognition," the Defense Ministry report said.

It also noted that "there was no orderly passing of medical information or 'transfer of the baton' during Itzik's treatment between the IDF and the Disability Rehabilitation Division at the time the lawsuit was filed."

Israel's Defense Ministry on Tuesday published the findings of an investigation conducted into the case of Itzik Saidian, a disabled IDF war veteran who set himself on fire two weeks ago in front of the Defense Ministry's Rehabilitation Division in Petah Tikva.