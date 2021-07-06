Iran blames Israel for sabotage at Karaj nuclear facility last month

Ali Rabiee, a spokesperson for the Iranian government, said that Israel conducted the operation with the intention of stopping Iran and halting negotiations between Western countries and the Islamic Republic. The spokesperson claimed that Iran's power has only increased after Israel's sabotage operations, including operations in the past.

Rabiee claimed that the operation only lightly damaged the roof of the building, saying that satellite photos published recently were taken as the roof was being changed. The spokesperson added that no important equipment was damaged and no one was injured.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report. At the time of the operation, Iran claimed that the sabotage had failed and caused no damage. The Jerusalem Post learned at the time that the operation likely caused substantial damage to a centrifuge manufacturing site located in the building.

Iran blamed Israel on Tuesday for a sabotage operation that targeted a building belonging to Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (IAEO) in Karaj last month, according to the Iranian news agency IRNA.