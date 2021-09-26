Iran reneges on IAEA access to site where cameras were damaged - report

Iran has reneged on allowing a recent deal with the International Atomic Energy Agency for access to its Karaj nuclear facility, The Wall Street Journal’s Brussels correspondent reported on Sunday.

Referring to multiple anonymous sources, Laurence Norman tweeted that the IAEA itself would soon confirm the Islamic Republic’s latest obstruction in the ongoing nuclear standoff.

In mid-September, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi announced he had reached a deal with the new Iranian government, which was elected in mid-June, that could break the logjam which had led Tehran to block the agency’s inspections since late May.

A major revelation that came out of the announcement of the deal was that various IAEA monitoring cameras had been destroyed, damaged or shut off.

However, Grossi said he had received guarantees from Iran that it would almost immediately grant access to fix and otherwise restore the cameras’ monitoring

Based on this latest deal, there was a sudden wave of optimism in the US and the West that the ayatollahs may have concluded that they had pushed their obstructionist posture and strategy of increased violations of the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal as far as they could go.

Warehouse fire along Karaj Special Road near Tehran, July 5, 2021 (credit: VAHID AHMADI/TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)

Yet, Sunday’s report could indicate either that there will be multiple additional bumps before a restoration of serious negotiations to end the Islamic Republic’s violations or that there was no real deal, only a tactical move by Tehran to delay the West from cracking down on it.

Sunday’s report also predicted that Iran will claim safety issues and the need to continue to collect forensic evidence as a basis for delaying access.

But, as the report points out, Iran is already publicly on record as having restarted operating Karaj after the June attack on the facility that Iran has attributed, and The Jerusalem Post has validated, to the Mossad.

If Tehran was operating Karaj even after the attack, its latest defenses for impeding IAEA access could be exposed as contrived.

Broadly speaking, the US has said it would lift sanctions if the Islamic Republic ends its nuclear violations

Iran has responded that Washington must first lift sanctions, since the US pulled out of the JCPOA unilaterally in May 2018.

Israel opposes a return to the JCPOA and supported the May 2018 withdrawal, saying the deal had too many holes to be salvaged.