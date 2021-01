A red notice is "a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action," according to Interpol's website.

Iranian officials have blamed Israel for the assassination. Fakhrizadeh was shot to death east of Tehran.

Iran has requested that Interpol issue a red notice for four people allegedly involved in the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a spokesman for the Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran said on Sunday.