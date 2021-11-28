The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iranian arrested in Kenya for planning terror attacks against Israeli targets - report

Iranian Mohammed Saeid Golabi was arrested in Kenya for coordinating a terror cell in Nairobi attacking both Israeli and local sites.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 12:30

Updated: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 13:18
A man crosses the road during the closing of businesses on First Avenue in Eastleigh district of Nairobi, Kenya November 16, 2021. Picture taken November 16, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA)
A man crosses the road during the closing of businesses on First Avenue in Eastleigh district of Nairobi, Kenya November 16, 2021. Picture taken November 16, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA)
An Iranian man, Mohammed Saeid Golabi, was arrested in Kenya over suspicions of planning terror attacks against local and Israeli interests in Kenya, according to an exclusive report by the daily Kenyan newspaper The Star.
Kenyan police monitored Golabi’s and his local associates' activities and are convinced that he is linked to terror activities, multiple Kenyan police sources told The Star.
“We have profiled him and his contacts over time. We have enough reason to believe that he has been working with those terror groups,” a senior official at Kenya's anti-terrorism police unit said to The Star.
Golabi visited the region frequently and is suspected of working with a team of Kenyans to gather intelligence against establishments both private and state-owned, with the aim of attacking them, the report said.
The Iranian government did not respond to Kenya's inquiries.
Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta welcomes Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to State House in Nairobi, Kenya on November 28, 2017 (credit: PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / REUTERS)Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta welcomes Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to State House in Nairobi, Kenya on November 28, 2017 (credit: PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / REUTERS)
The announcement came in a heightened security level in the country due to a recent jailbreak by three terror convicts from a maximum-security prison, the report said.
The three were captured on their way to Somalia to join the terror group al-Shabaab, who are linked to al-Qaeda.
In 2015, Kenyan authorities arrested two Iranians suspected of planning to stage an attack in Nairobi, the Kenyan Interior Ministry announced at the time.
In June 2012, two Iranian men were arrested with 15kg (33 pounds) of explosives and planning to carry out bombings in Kenyan cities.
Investigators said at the time it was unclear whether the pair had ties to al-Qaeda-linked militants in Somalia or were part of another network. Following their arrest in 2012, then-prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu claimed that the men were part of an Iranian plot to attack Israeli targets in Kenya.


Tags Iran Terrorism somalia kenya al Shabaab
