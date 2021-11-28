An Iranian man, Mohammed Saeid Golabi, was arrested in Kenya over suspicions of planning terror attacks against local and Israeli interests in Kenya, according to an exclusive report by the daily Kenyan newspaper The Star.

Kenyan police monitored Golabi’s and his local associates' activities and are convinced that he is linked to terror activities, multiple Kenyan police sources told The Star.

“We have profiled him and his contacts over time. We have enough reason to believe that he has been working with those terror groups,” a senior official at Kenya's anti-terrorism police unit said to The Star.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Golabi visited the region frequently and is suspected of working with a team of Kenyans to gather intelligence against establishments both private and state-owned, with the aim of attacking them, the report said.

The Iranian government did not respond to Kenya's inquiries.

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta welcomes Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to State House in Nairobi, Kenya on November 28, 2017 (credit: PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / REUTERS)

The announcement came in a heightened security level in the country due to a recent jailbreak by three terror convicts from a maximum-security prison, the report said.

The three were captured on their way to Somalia to join the terror group al-Shabaab, who are linked to al-Qaeda.

In 2015, Kenyan authorities arrested two Iranians suspected of planning to stage an attack in Nairobi, the Kenyan Interior Ministry announced at the time.

In June 2012 , two Iranian men were arrested with 15kg (33 pounds) of explosives and planning to carry out bombings in Kenyan cities.

Investigators said at the time it was unclear whether the pair had ties to al-Qaeda-linked militants in Somalia or were part of another network. Following their arrest in 2012, then-prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu claimed that the men were part of an Iranian plot to attack Israeli targets in Kenya.