Iranian FM clarifies that nuclear talks won't restart on Thursday

The Iranian Foreign Ministry denied on Sunday night that talks with world powers on the nuclear deal would not be restarting on Thursday, clarifying that Iranian deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri will meet just with the European Union's representative in Brussels on Thursday.

The clarification was made after varying reports spread on international media indicating that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had said that the nuclear talks would restart within the next two weeks.

The reports were based on a report by the Iranian Fars News Agency which quoted Iranian MP Ahmad Alirezabeigi as saying that Amir-Abdollahian had said that talks with the world powers would begin in Brussels on Thursday. The nuclear talks, when or if they do resume, are set to take place in Vienna, not Brussels.

There is as of yet no set date for when nuclear talks in Vienna will resume.