Iran's FM calls Bahrain's move to normalize ties with Israel 'shameful'

Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa

Iran’s foreign ministry has described Bahrain’s move to normalize ties with Israel as shameful, state television reported on Saturday."The rulers of Bahrain will from now on be complicit in the crimes of the Zionist regime, which is a threat to the security of the region and the Muslim world,” the broadcaster quoted a foreign ministry statement as saying."This is a historic breakthrough to further peace in the Middle East," the United States, Bahrain and Israel said in a joint statement."Opening direct dialog and ties between these two dynamic societies and advanced economies will continue the positive transformation of the Middle East and increase stability, security and prosperity in the region," it said.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the agreement marks a "new era of peace."Bahrain's Kingreiterated the necessity of reaching a fair and lasting peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians, based on the two- state solution, in a call with Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, Bahrain's state news agency BNA said on Friday.