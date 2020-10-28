Ireland's COVID-19 cases fall to near three-week low on lockdown

The Irish government last Wednesday ordered the closure of all non-essential retail for six weeks, with restaurants limited to take away services and people told to remain within 5 kilometres of their homes.
Two weeks earlier, the government banned indoor restaurant dining and limited visits to private homes.
Ireland reported 675 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the lowest daily number since Oct. 9, while the seven-day average fell to 866 from 1,176 a week ago, its data showed.The Health Ministry also reported six new deaths linked to COVID-19.