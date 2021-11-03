IRGC says it thwarted US attempt to confiscate oil in the Gulf of Oman

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps announced on Wednesday that its speedboats had intercepted a US military vessel in the Gulf of Oman after the American ship attempted to confiscate Iranian oil exports, according to Iranian media.

The US ship was reportedly confiscating a tanker carrying Iranian oil and diverting the oil to another tanker for an unknown destination. The IRGC claimed that it landed on the deck of the tanker and diverted it into the territorial waters of Iran.

The US forces attempted to pursue the tanker but failed to catch it, according to the report.

The report promised that video of the incident would be released soon.