The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel, Bahrain to sign interim diplomatic relations agreement - report

The agreement will serve as an interim agreement and will include the establishment of diplomatic relations and the opening of embassies in the respective countries.

By CELIA JEAN, CODY LEVINE  
OCTOBER 16, 2020 21:28
The flags of the U.S., United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya (photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
The flags of the U.S., United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya
(photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
Israel and Bahrain will sign a declaration on the the establishment of peace and diplomatic relations, senior American and Israeli officials told Walla.
The agreement will serve as an interim agreement and will include the establishment of diplomatic relations and the opening of embassies in the respective countries. 
It will be signed in Bahrain's capital Manama by senior officials from both countries, under the auspices of United States Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin and Avi Berkowitz, the White House special representative for international negotiations. It is still not known who the Israeli officials are that will be attending the signing. 

"The goal is to start implementing the White House peace declaration, putting more meat into it, detailing it and defining the general principles of relations between the two countries," a senior official told Walla. The statement will serve as the framework for a series of agreements which will be signed in various locations, according to the official cited by Walla.
Included in the declaration, which will be two pages long, will be an agreement to establish diplomatic relations, and an agreement to open embassies in the respective countries. 
The statement will serve as the framework for a series of agreements which will be signed in various locations, according to the official cited by Walla.
Within the agreement, Israel and Bahrain will agree  not take hostile actions against each other and will act to prevent hostile actions by a third party. It also emphasizes that the two countries are committed to coexistence and peace education. 
 
Additionally, the statement will outline a list of ten areas in which Israel and Bahrain will work in cooperation, according to Walla.
They include: Investment, civil aviation, tourism, trade, science and technology, environment, communications and mail, health, agriculture, water, energy and legal cooperation. 

The joint notice comes following the Knesset's ratification of the UAE-Israel normalization agreement earlier this week after weeks of US-led negotiations.
A close ally of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the island nation of Bahrain has worked closely with moderate Sunni Gulf monarchies in combating the rising influence of Iran and its Shia proxies in Yemen and Lebanon.
Bahrain, which is dominated by the Sunni Al Khalifa royal family despite having a Shia-majority population, has also aligned with Saudi Arabia over tensions with Qatar, and sought Saudi military support in quelling protests during the protests associated with the Arab Spring.
In recent years, Iran-Bahrain relations have been tense over a wide variety of issues, particularly the presence of the US Fifth Fleet in the country.
Prior to the push for normalization between Israel and Bahrain, it was widely suspected that both countries have already been sharing intelligence on Iran. Likewise, an indicator for growing relations came after Bahrain stopped referring to Israel as the 'Zionist entity,' in addition to encouraging increased public acknowledgement of the country's Jewish community. 


Tags middle east peace talks bahrain Avi Berkowitz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The battle over investigating the ‘Submarine Affair’ By JPOST EDITORIAL
Facebook's guideline changes on Holocaust – important and overdue By YAAKOV KATZ
Herd immunity vs herd mentality: pandemic fatigue and the toll on society By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Regev's extortion by intimidation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amy Coney Barrrett is raising the bar By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
4 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
5 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by