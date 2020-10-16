It will be signed in Bahrain's capital Manama by senior officials from both countries, under the auspices of United States Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin and Avi Berkowitz, the White House special representative for international negotiations. It is still not known who the Israeli officials are that will be attending the signing.

The statement will serve as the framework for a series of agreements which will be signed in various locations, according to the official cited by Walla.

Within the agreement, Israel and Bahrain will agree not take hostile actions against each other and will act to prevent hostile actions by a third party. It also emphasizes that the two countries are committed to coexistence and peace education.



They include: Investment, civil aviation, tourism, trade, science and technology, environment, communications and mail, health, agriculture, water, energy and legal cooperation. Additionally, the statement will outline a list of ten areas in which Israel and Bahrain will work in cooperation, according to Walla.