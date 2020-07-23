Israel breaks record for number of people staying at COVID-19 hotels

In total, the Defense Ministry, while utilizing hundreds of officers and soldiers from the Home Front Command, operates 24 hotels for mild coronavirus patients, of which 15 are hotels for the ultra-Orthodox population. In addition, the Ministry of Defense operates 5 hotels for isolated individuals.

According the the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, on Thursday, Israel broke its record for the amount of individuals in isolation in quarantine hotels, which was recorded during the first wave of coronavirus. 29 hotels and hostels and about 5,517 rooms have been operated since the beginning of the second wave, compared to 26 hotels and about 5,437 rooms that were operated in the first wave, according to the statement.