Israel Elections: A third of IDF Soldiers have voted

Early voting for IDF soldiers began on March 17 and continued throughout the week, culminating with the election day tomorrow, March 24.

According to the IDF, 445 polling stations across the country will be opening for IDF soldiers, including 100 mobile stations. The southernmost polling station was at the Ze'ela outpost in Eilat, and the northernmost in the Hermon.

Of the 28% soldiers that chose to vote early, most voted at the polling stations at Tel hashomer, Tzrifin, HaKirya, Kiryat HaHadracha, and Glilot.

In the elections for the 23rd Knesset, IDF voter turnout was 70%.

Almost a third of IDF voters have already voted, the IDF Spokesperson's unit announced late March 22.