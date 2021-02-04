Israel Elections: No merger between Labor, Ofer Shelah

Merger talks between Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli and former Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah ended unsuccessfully on Thursday. Shelah and other representatives of his Tnufa party will not run with Labor in the March 23 election."Unfortunately, the negotiations did not pan out," Michaeli said. "Ofer is a respected friend and a terrific politician. I hope to see him join Labor soon, and I am sure we will cooperate in the future."Shelah declined an offer to join Labor on his own, without his party.Talks are continuing with the Israelis Party of Ron Huldai.Huldai's party, which already lost its number two, former justice minister Avi Nissenkorn, continued crumbling Thursday.Druze candidate Anan Wahabi announced on Facebook that he is quitting politics.