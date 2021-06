Senior members of Hamas’s military wing, the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, arrived in Cairo for talks with Egyptian intelligence officials on a possible prisoner exchange agreement with Israel.

This is at the same time that the the Israeli security delegation - made up of POW and Missing Persons Coordinator Yaron Blum and NCO senior Nimrod Gaz - is also in Cairo.

According to reports, Egypt will hold meetings between the two quarrelling sides, separately, to discuss a prisoner exchange following the ceasefire announced after the most recent 11-day escalation in May between Israel and allied terror groups in the Gaza Strip.

The Egyptian government is separately hosting delegations sent by both Israel and Hamas, according to Kan News citing Palestinian media.