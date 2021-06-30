Senior members of Hamas’s military wing, the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, arrived in Cairo for talks with Egyptian intelligence officials on a possible prisoner exchange agreement with Israel.

This is at the same time that the the Israeli security delegation - made up of POW and Missing Persons Coordinator Yaron Blum and NCO senior Nimrod Gaz - is also in Cairo.

According to reports, Egypt will hold meetings between the two quarrelling sides, separately, to discuss a prisoner exchange following the ceasefire announced after the most recent 11-day escalation in May between Israel and allied terror groups in the Gaza Strip.