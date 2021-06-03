'Israel is committed to fighting corruption' - Gantz

Defense Minister and acting Justice Minister Benny Gantz addressed attendees at a special UN General Assembly session dedicated towards combating corruption, emphasizing Israel's commitment to "fighting corruption and promoting values of honesty and integrity in public and private sectors."The session is taking place at the UN Headquarters in New York from June 2-4. Gantz address was delivered via video."Today, we have a wide range of tools, and the capacity to work together as a global community," he said.The tools he was referring to were the recently-appointed anti-corruption coordinator in the Justice Ministry, as well as the Corruption Prevention Forum."I am proud to lead a strong and robust legal system with independent codes. It is my calling to protect their independence and prevent any meddling or threats to the proper functioning of the legal justice system," added Gantz.