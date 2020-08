Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, during July and August, the number of visitors in Israel's national parks has risen by 6% in comparison to the same period last year, according to Ynet.

Last summer the number of visitors was 1,422,211, and this year the number is 1,509,974.



