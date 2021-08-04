Israel Police investigator arrested for leaking information to criminals

An Israel Police investigator was arrested on Wednesday for giving confidential information to criminals, According to Ynet.

The Tel Aviv district policewoman, a senior investigator, was arrested following an undercover investigation conducted on her.

According to the report, the investigator released information from police investigations to criminals and cooperated with them.

Police sources have told Ynet it will be "difficult to describe the amount of damage caused" by the investigator if the suspicions against her are correct.