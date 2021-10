Israel Prize winner (2003) for theater and legendary author and playwright Yosef Bar Yosef passed away on Thursday night at the age of 88, KAN reported on Friday morning.

His works - 14 plays as well as 9 works of fiction - have earned him numerous prizes having been shown in Israel and around the world. He became an editor and a journalist after working in construction, the Institute for the Translation of Hebrew Literature (ITHL) noted.

His funeral will take place on Friday.