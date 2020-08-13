Israel supports Greece, leaves 'door open' for Turkey - policy expert

Gabriel Mitchel, a fellow of Mitivim, an Israeli think tank for regional foreign policy, said on Thursday that "Israel Foreign Ministry'sstance, stated in a Wednesday announcement, endorsing Greece regarding the deepening conflict with Turkey in the Mediterranean Sea has not been heard in a while."Mitchel further added that "the Greeks made sure to translate the announcement and send it to local media outlets, and even announced that they will hold a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later on this month, in Vienna." As for Israel's motives, Mitchel said that "despite the evident announcement by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Israel's handling of the events indicates that they mean to leave an 'open door' for Turkey, or at least to avoid escalation that may lead to a conflict in the region - a scenario that neither side currently wants. As of Wednesday, the Turks have not yet reacted to the Israeli statement."