Israeli Amb. to UN calls for investigation in Iranian missile violations

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan called for an investigation on Thursday into Iran's violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 which endorses the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program.

In a letter to the council, Erdan said that he "Strongly urged the Security Council to condemn these ongoing violations by Iran of UNSCR 2231, and call on members to respond to the clear threat to international peace and security posed by the Iranian nuclear program, their ballistic missile program and the regime’s active arms proliferation."He also called on the UN secretariat to investigate and report the findings and called such actions "imperative."