Israeli athlete wins world para-taekwondo championship

Asaf Yasur won the world para-taekwondo championships in Istanbul, Turkey, on Saturday.

Yasur, who lost both his hands, defeated his Turkish opponent by 57-42 points and won the gold and title of champion for the Men’s under-58 kilogram weight category.

Yasur preceded from the semi-finals to finals after he defeated a Russian competitor 13-4. Previously, he had defeated opponents from India 32-0, Guatemala 30-0, and Mongolia 16-10.

In the Para-athletics, athletes compete according to a rating given for their levels of disability and weight, which is done impacted by factors such as amputation and range of motion. Yasur had a designation of K44, which according to the International Paralympic Committee "includes athletes with unilateral arm amputation (or equivalent loss of function), or loss of toes which impact the ability to lift the heel properly