The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli critically injured in a paragliding accident in northern Israel

By JERUSALEM POST LITE STAFF  
APRIL 22, 2020 09:36
An Israeli man was critically injured in a paragliding accident on Wednesday near the Kinneret in northern Israel.

Coronavirus: 187 people dead; 14,326 infected
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/22/2020 09:24 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,237 to 145,694
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2020 07:53 AM
IDF demolishes illegal buildings in the West Bank
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/22/2020 06:30 AM
China reports 30 new coronavirus cases in mainland, up from day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2020 04:44 AM
Trump agrees to help New York double coronavirus testing - governor
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2020 04:42 AM
Mexico's health ministry says coronavirus cases surpass 9,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2020 03:48 AM
US coronavirus deaths top 45,000, doubling in little over a week
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2020 01:51 AM
Some US states begin to reopen despite objections from health experts
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2020 12:44 AM
Likud, Blue and White discuss future endeavors to combat coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/21/2020 11:38 PM
CDC data on US coronavirus death toll incorrect, withdrawn
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 10:49 PM
McConnell: Bipartisan agreement reached on coronavirus relief bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 10:23 PM
US coronavirus cases surpass 800,000 – tally
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 10:21 PM
IDF reports 116 coronavirus cases, 1,035 soldiers in quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/21/2020 10:16 PM
Minister Deri signs wavier exempting businesses from paying property tax
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/21/2020 10:06 PM
Man kills 9 people in mass shooting in southern Lebanon
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 09:47 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by