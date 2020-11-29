Israeli extradited from Thailand released from prison early

Hadad was released on a number of conditions, including a requirement to check-in at a local police station every two months. Hadad lived in Thailand for eight years and was imprisoned after he was convicted for owning a gun illegally and for operating a clinic without a license.

President Reuven Rivlin, former justice minister Ayelet Shaked and former public security minister Gilad Erdan intervened to have Hadad extradited to Israel, and he was extradited in March 2020 after he was sentenced to six years in prison in Thailand.

Nati Hadad, an Israeli convicted of owning a weapon and operating a clinic illegally in Thailand who was extradited to Israel earlier this year, was released from Tzalmon Prison on Sunday after his sentence was shortened.