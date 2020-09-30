Israeli NGO petitions High Court to prevent limitations on protests

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel, an Israeli NGO, petitioned the High Court of Justice to stop limitations on protests approved by the Knesset Wednesday morning.The movement asked for an urgent discussion on the matter and asked that enforcement of the law be delayed until the High Court rules on the issue. The movement said that "the law undermines one of the clear, fundamental rights in a democratic society." The movement went on to say that "heath concerns are not what motivate this decision."