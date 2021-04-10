Israeli protesters to gather, call for a 'government of change'

"After four elections that injured the people of Israel, there is a clear decision - the people have determined that they want a change in government and will not receive another election from which no good will come," said the Black Flags.

Anti-Netanyahu protesters will gather Saturday calling for a "government of change" and to avoid fifth elections, said the Black Flags organization. Protesters will demonstrate at locations across the country before they make their way to the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem.