Some Israeli hospitals to stop receiving ambulances due to financial woes

Several major Israeli public hospitals announced Thursday that starting from Sunday they would stop accepting ambulances carrying patients that do not require life-saving medical treatment.

The communication marks the latest development of a struggle between seven Israeli public hospitals and the government over the public funding allocated to them.

Public hospitals in Israel are independent and rely mostly on donations, as opposed to facilities directly owned and funded by the government or by the health funds. The institutions, which include world-renowned Hadassah-University Medical Center, currently find themselves in a deep financial crisis.

For the past week, their directors have been protesting in front of the Finance Ministry, asking to increase the budget their hospital receive per bed, currently about half of that of other hospitals, according to the organizers.

"Due to a severe shortage of equipment and medicine, we inform you that as of Sunday, January 24, 21 at 6:00 AM, it will not be possible to refer us to any ambulances and patients who are not defined as in need of life-saving treatment, including coronavirus cases," reads the message that the hospitals sent to Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency service.

Earlier in the day, about 400 medical staff joined the hospitals’ directors in the protest in front of the ministry, appealing directly to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to solve the situation.

“Your struggle is right and we all identify with it,” Health Ministry Yuli Edelstein said while meeting the facilities’ representative on Wednesday. “We understand you do not want to solve it just with a Band-Aid solution, even if it is the best Band-Aid. I will work with the government to reach the best solution.”

