Israeli public hospitals end 10-day strike, to receive NIS 960m.

Israel's public hospitals will return to full operation following a 10-day strike after agreements were reached with the Health Ministry and the Finance Ministry on Sunday.

Finance Ministry director-general Ram Blinkov and Health Minister director-general Prof. Nachman Ash agreed to an addition of NIS 960 million to the public hospitals' budgets.

"I know and understand the [public hospital's] needs and we reached the need agreements, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said. "I am delighted the strike is over and that the hospitals are returning to full operation," Horowitz added.