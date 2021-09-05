Israeli public hospitals end 10-day strike, to receive NIS 960m.

Israel's public hospitals will return to full operation following a 10-day strike after agreements were reached with the Health Ministry and the Finance Ministry on Sunday.
Finance Ministry director-general Ram Blinkov and Health Minister director-general Prof. Nachman Ash agreed to an addition of NIS 960 million to the public hospitals' budgets.
"I know and understand the [public hospital's] needs and we reached the need agreements, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said. "I am delighted the strike is over and that the hospitals are returning to full operation," Horowitz added.
שמח על סיום ההשבתה בבתי החולים העצמאיים וחזרה לפעילות מלאה. אני מכיר ומבין את הצרכים והגענו להסכמות.— Nitzan Horowitz نيتسان هوروفيتس ניצן הורוביץ (@NitzanHorowitz) September 5, 2021
בפעם הראשונה מאז קום המדינה הצלחתי להכניס לתקציב המדינה תיקצוב ישיר לבתי החולים האלה. ועם ההסכמות וסיום השביתה, עשינו עוד צעד לחיזוק מערכת הבריאות שלנו. שנה טובה!