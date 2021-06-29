Israeli soccer player Vicki Peretz passes away at age 68

The player was found without a pulse by Magen David Adom medical staff after attempting to take his own life in his home on Monday night, and passed away at Sheba Medical Center (Tel Hashomer) at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Oren Hasson, chairman of the Football Association released a statement saying Peretz was "one of the great symbols in our football, a gifted player, coach and a rare person." "Vicky was a role model that many generations of fans, players and game lovers adored and cited as role models. Vicky has always enlisted in favor of various ventures led by the association, has seen immense pride in the right to wear the uniform as a player and as a coach, and his eternal smile will be missed by all of us. This is a very sad day and a reminder to all of us that often the hidden over the visible. May he be of blessed memory," he concluded. Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper sent his condolences to Peretz's friends and family, and called him "one of the most special people in Israeli sports."

Vicki Peretz, former soccer player and manager for the Israel National Team passed away at age 68 on Tuesday morning.