The 16-year-old boy getting treated after getting hit by a horse while protesting in Tel Aviv, January 7, 2021. (Credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

A 16-year-old boy was hit by a police horse while protesting the death of Ahuvia Sandak in Tel Aviv on Thursday night.Medical staff treated him at the scene, after which he was evacuated to Ichilov Hospital. The protests died down at around midnight on Friday. During the protests, traffic was blocked and confrontations broke out between police and civilians.