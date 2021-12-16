The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel's environment ministry blocks oil pipeline deal with UAE

"We blocked the entry of dozens of oil tankers into the Gulf of Eilat," Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg said in a statement.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2021 20:33

Updated: DECEMBER 16, 2021 21:08
A still image taken from underwater video footage shows corals and fish near barrels, as divers from Israel Nature and Parks Authority remove corals from objects, in the Red Sea, near Katza beach in Eilat (photo credit: REUTERS)
A still image taken from underwater video footage shows corals and fish near barrels, as divers from Israel Nature and Parks Authority remove corals from objects, in the Red Sea, near Katza beach in Eilat
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel's Environmental Protection Ministry said on Thursday that it had blocked a deal with partners from the United Arab Emirates to transport oil from the Gulf to Europe via an Israeli port city that houses a fragile coral reef.
The announcement could lead to the cancellation of the deal, one of the biggest to emerge from the normalization of ties between Israel and the UAE last year. Environmentalists had petitioned Israel's Supreme Court to block the agreement.
Signed between an Israeli state-owned company and a venture with Emirati and Israeli owners, the deal allows for oil unloaded from tankers in the Red Sea port of Eilat to be moved across Israel in an existing pipeline to the Mediterranean coast.
Responding to the Supreme Court petition, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government said it would not intervene and would instead allow the Environmental Protection Ministry to play its regulatory role limiting activities that pose ecological risks.
"We blocked the entry of dozens of oil tankers into the Gulf of Eilat," Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg said in a statement, adding that Israel "will not become a bridge of pollution in an era of climate crisis".
Map of the UAE oil transfer to Europe and Asia through Israel land-bridge. (credit: screenshot)Map of the UAE oil transfer to Europe and Asia through Israel land-bridge. (credit: screenshot)
Israel's energy minister had previously come out against the deal, also over environmental concerns.
The two companies involved in the deal - Israel's Europe Asia Pipeline Company (EAPC), and MED-RED Land Bridge - did not immediately provide comment.


