The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Bennett in UAE: trade is at the fore, but Iran is always lurking – analysis

The prime minister couldn’t take full advantage of the visit to make a big public deal promoting Israeli business interests.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2021 14:20

Updated: DECEMBER 14, 2021 14:31
United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi (photo credit: REUTERS)
United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The first visit to the United Arab Emirates by an Israeli prime minister this week was a much more staid affair than one may have expected, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Emiratis know how to be good hosts: They rolled out the red carpet for Bennett’s arrival, where he was greeted by Foreign Minister and brother of the crown prince Abdallah bin Zayed. Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan hosted him for lunch at his private residence.
But Bennett couldn’t take full advantage of the visit to make a big public deal promoting Israeli business interests, for example, because he was trying to avoid crowds that may have Omicron variant carriers in them. In the end, ironically, someone on his plane – not his staff, which means it was security or an El Al crew member – tested positive for COVID-19.
Still, sources close to Bennett called the trip a runaway success, praising his ability to create good relations with foreign leaders in one-on-one settings.
Bennett and his aides met with MBZ, as the Emirati leader is known, and his advisers, before the two leaders held a one-on-one meeting, a lunch, and then another meeting for just the two of them, with a total of 4 hours together.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and United Arab Emirates’ leader Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, December 13, 2021. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and United Arab Emirates’ leader Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, December 13, 2021. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
The public focus was on economic matters. Bennett and MBZ agreed to push forward an Israel-UAE free trade agreement – which went into negotiations last month – as quickly as possible. Bennett also met with the UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and Culture Minister Noura Al Kaabi.
The joint statement released by MBZ and Bennett's offices also left out security and military cooperation, focusing on "economic and civic issues in which there has been significant progress in the past year, including private and public sector cooperation in R&D, technology, food security, climate, water, energy, environment, health, and tourism." Other topics in the statement were joint efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and interfaith tolerance.
Bennett’s spokesman Matan Sidi focused almost entirely on economic matters, as well, saying that Bennett and Al Jaber agreed that the countries would work together to lead the world in renewable energy, for example.
Knowing the history of Israel-UAE relations, and how their shared concerns about the Iranian threat drew the countries together until they eventually declared open diplomatic relations last year, it goes without saying that Iran was an important topic on the agenda.
But it really did go without them saying anything, quite literally. Israel’s new allies in the Gulf tend to speak subtly about the threats coming from their large neighbor, and Israel chose to be sensitive to that preference. Not one statement or briefing from Bennett’s office mentioned Iran, though a senior diplomatic source confirmed that the topic came up.
“We don’t like what’s happening in Vienna,” where world powers are negotiating with Iran, the source said. “So, we are working on this axis as well, to proactively try to explain why it’s bad.”
The UAE has taken a different tack in reaction to the talks in Vienna going nowhere – one that is not available to Israel – which is to improve its relations with Iran.
That made the timing of this visit, as Vienna talks continue and the UAE hedges its bets, especially important for Israel, which is why it was not postponed despite COVID-19 concerns.
While the public statements were all about economic ties, Iran was an important part of the historic meeting.


Tags Naftali Bennett UAE UAE Israel UAE-Israel deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett was well-welcomed in the UAE - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The toxic discourse that endangers lives - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ahmed Charai

Abraham Accords herald a new normal for Israel, Arab allies - opinion

 By AHMED CHARAI
Kenneth Bandler

We should invest in a shared Arab-Jewish society - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Gil Messing

Cyber and you: Why it should matter in 2022 - opinion

 By GIL MESSING
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
4

Israel extends ban on foreigners, 3-day isolation for jabbed travelers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking in a press conference on the new COVID variant discovered in South Africa on Friday, November 26, 2021
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by