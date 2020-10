Hundreds of Jaffa residents gathered to protest near the home of the French ambassador to Israel, setting trash cans on fire and a stone being thrown at a bus, Ynet reported.The fires reportedly occurred following dispersal of the protesters, though no one was hurt, according to Ynet.The protests were sparked by French President Emmanuel Macron's recent comments where he refused to condemn a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad after the beheading of a French school teacher.