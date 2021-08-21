The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Japanese FM to meet with Iran's Raisi in Tehran - report

JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 21, 2021
Japanese foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi will meet with Iran's Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on Sunday, according to Japanese news outlet Kyodo News.
The foreign minister landed in Tehran on Saturday and also plans to meet with Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who is reportedly set to replace Zarif as foreign minister in president Raisi's administration.
According to Kyodo News, Iran is set to ask Japan for mediation between them and the US, in hopes the American government eases sanctions against the Middle East nation.
Motegi met President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid this week as part of the foreign minister's Middle East visit.
