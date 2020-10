Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion has decided that children in grades 1-4 will attend school five days a week, and not three days as was decided by the government. Grades 5-12 will study in open spaces.



"The current situation is an emotional disaster for children. It's our duty to take care of them and make sure that they are provided with a proper routine as soon as possible," deputy mayor Hagit Moshe said. The decision will take effect starting on November 1st."The current situation is an emotional disaster for children. It's our duty to take care of them and make sure that they are provided with a proper routine as soon as possible," deputy mayor Hagit Moshe said.

Children in Jerusalem will soon be going back to school, as the city's municipality has begun preparing for the reopening of its education system and deciding on a slightly different outline than that announced by the government, the Jerusalem Municipality spokesperson announced Tuesday evening.