Jerusalem haredi synagogue leader dies at age 69 - report

Noted local congregation leader Rabbi David Yehuda Borstein died over Shabbat at the age of 69, haredi media reported.

Borstein, born in Uruguay had been in charge of the Zoharei Chama Synagogue in Jerusalem. An iconic structure in the city, it is located by the Mahane Yehuda market and is famous for the large sundial on its exterior. Designed by an American oleh and built between 1908 and 1917, it was considered Jerusalem's first skyscraper.

The building had once been five floors high with an art gallery, synagogue and hostel for new immigrants. However, it had been damaged over the years and currently only houses the synagogue. Women are not allowed inside, and a Shabbat siren is sounded every Friday.

In addition, the rabbi was a known halachic authority and worked as a posek in arbitrations presided over by Israel's non-hassidic haredi leader Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky.

Borstein's cause of death remains unclear at the time of writing.

Illustrative photo of young haredi men walking in Jerusalem (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The funeral procession reportedly began at 10 p.m. Saturday night from his home near David Yellin Street ending at the Mount of Olives cemetery, according to haredi news site JDN.