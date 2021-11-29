Jerusalem man arrested for sexual offenses against younger victims

Israeli police officers arrested a 25-year-old Jerusalem resident for committing sexual offenses and indecent acts against minors who he took advantage of.

The suspect, identified as David Flavani, was alleged to have found his victims at demonstrations, synagogues and mikvahs. These victims would be younger and vulnerable, and he would offer assistance after starting a conversation with them.

According to the allegations, Flavani would take them to places under the guise of helping them, but would instead commit indecent acts against them and later harass and threaten his victims over the phone.

Flavani's detention in police custody has been extended until Thursday.

The police urge anyone who has been a victim of Flavani to go file a complaint with law enforcement.