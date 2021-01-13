Jerusalem approves expanded US embassy

Details of the expansion plan for the current US embassy in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Arnona, January 13, 2021. (Credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)

Details of the plans for the construction of a new embassy on Derech Hebron, January 13, 2021. (Credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });