Residents have long complained that the driving tests clog local traffic. The move will be made by the end of the month.

Testing for private "class b" vehicles will leave from the Licensing Ministry's office in Talpiot. Testing for large, commercial vehicles and buses will be done from Teddy Stadium in Malcha.

In addition, the testing track in Arnona will be canceled so that there will be no need for learning (Lamed) vehicles to enter the neighborhood.

Driving tests in Jerusalem will be moved from the Gilo neighborhood, the Jerusalem Municipality said Tuesday.