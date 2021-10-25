Jewish Agency interim head to continue position for now

The Jewish Agency management decided on Monday that current interim head Yaakov Hagoel will continue as Director-General until a permanent head is nominated.

Hagoel also currently serves as the head of the World Zionist Organization.

The race for the new Jewish Agency head was upended when MK Elazar Stern retracted his candidacy after saying that he had shredded anonymous complaints that came to him during his military service.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid wrote the Jewish Agency selection committee on Wednesday asking to postpone its scheduled vote for the chairman to February in order to give time for an agreed-upon nominee for the position to be found, but the committee decided to give Lapid until Sunday to come up with another candidate, which he failed to do.