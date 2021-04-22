

HM King Abdullah II, in response to a request to forgive some sedition case detainees: In this holy month when we all wish to be with family, I ask officials to look into the proper mechanism to have those who were misled into following the sedition, return to their families soon — RHC (@RHCJO) April 22, 2021

Jordanian King Abdullah II has requested to forgive some of the sedition charges from the attempted coup earlier this month, led by his half-brother and former heir Prince Hazma and 16 people linked to the rift in the royal family that rattled the country earlier this month.However, a member of the royal family and a former adviser to the king remained in detention, state media said on Thursday.On Thursday, he tweeted "In this holy month when we all wish to be with family, I ask officials to look into the proper mechanism to have those who were misled into following the sedition, return to their families soon."