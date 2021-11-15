Justice Ministry to provide hotline for transgender legal issues

The Justice Ministry will now provide a hotline for information regarding legal issues, including discrimination and exclusion, for Israelis on the transgender spectrum, the ministry announced on Monday.

The hotline was established based on recommendations by the inter-ministerial team for the advancement of the transgender population in Israel. The Counseling and Legislation Department of the Justice Ministry is responsible for coordinating the questions received and making contact with the relevant government bodies in order to examine the legal aspects associated with the questions.