Katz screams at Meridor: Be quiet or I’ll have you removed

Finance Minister Israel Katz screamed at the ministry’s Head of the Budget Department Shaul Meridor and told him to “be quiet or I’ll have you removed," Channel 13 reported on Thursday.Katz was responding to a briefing by the ministry’s legal advisor about how, according to the procedures of the ministry, the trained economists in the service calculate the cost of the various items the elected government wants to budget. Meridor said that his team “will explain to the minister the precise nature of the calculation later” which led to the outburst.Meridor objected to the Check for Every Citizen plan championed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Katz when he said “this will turn us into Venezuela.”He was slammed for “sabotaging” the government’s work by Likud activists on social media.