The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Kindergarten teacher accused of 18 accounts of abuse and 35 of assault

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 8, 2021 11:46
The prosecutor of the Carmel kindergarten teacher who allegedly abused and assaulted toddlers requested that she receive a 14-year sentence.
The teacher arrived in court on Thursday, where she was accused of 18 accounts of abuse and 35 accounts of assaulting children.  
After hearing claims of the families, a 12-16 year sentence was requested. 
Coronavirus in Israel: Easing of restrictions in schools to be approved
Electric company worker accused of harassing 14-year-old girl in her home
Photo of murdered French teacher Paty found in search, says prosecutor
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2021 10:37 AM
Two Palestinian suspects arrested with rifles at Shomron crossing
Blinken: 'We remember to honor the lives of the six million'
Three boys shot in Rahat, seriously injured
Religious leader arrested on suspicion of sexual assault during exorcism
Pfizer CEO turns down offer to light Independence Day torch - report
Three teenagers injured after being shot, police searching for suspect
Australia to end harassment exemption for judges and politicians
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2021 06:18 AM
Coronavirus: 100 people allowed to gather in open spaces, gov't approves
UK launches welcome package for resettling Hong Kongers
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2021 02:22 AM
Abu Dhabi crown prince discusses economic relations with new Libya PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2021 01:45 AM
Saudi-led coalition intercepts a Houthi explosives-laden drone -report
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2021 01:09 AM
Palestinian PM welcomes resumption of US funding to UNRWA
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by