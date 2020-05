A staff member at the Beit Chana hostel in Rehovot was also confirmed as having been infected with the coronavirus on Thursday. 27 residents and 3 staff members were sent into quarantine until June 3. All residents of the hostel will be tested on Friday by the Health Ministry.

Some 50 children were sent into isolation after a staff member at a kindergarten in north Tel Aviv was confirmed as having been infected with the coronavirus on Thursday, according to Channel 12.