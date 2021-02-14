Kindergartens, school grades 1-4 to reopen in Jerusalem on Tuesday

The decision will apply on the following neighborhoods in Jerusalem: Talpiot, Armon Hanatziv, Gonenim, Rasko, Givat Havradim, Baka, Arnona and Mekor Haim, in addition to the neighborhoods where kindergartens and grades 1-4 have already resumed frontal learning.

Grades 5-12 will continue learning from home and in designated learning groups in open spaces of up to 9 students, the announcement stated.

Jerusalem Mayor congratulated the agreement reached with the Health Ministry that will allow "the return of thousands of students in Jerusalem to school" and called on Jerusalem's residence to go get vaccinated. "That is the only way we can advance the return to normal life," he said.

Kindergartens and schools for grades 1-4 in several Jerusalem neighborhoods will reopen on Tuesday, the Jerusalem Municipality announced Sunday night.