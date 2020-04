The upper red line threshold marks 208.9 meters below sea level. The lake is currently at the highest level it's been since 2004.

The Water Authority decided to open a canal to flow water from the Kinneret to the southern Jordan River on Thursday with the goal of bypassing the Degania Dam and preventing its opening this year. The canal has already been dug and will open this week, according to Channel 12 news.

The Kinneret rose by another half a centimeter from Sunday to Monday, bringing the lake within 14 cm of the upper red line threshold and bringing the water level to 208.94 meters below sea level, according to the Water Authority.