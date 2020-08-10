Knesset approves extension bill with minor changes

The Knesset approved the recommendation by the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee to extend the the extension period according to the law to correct and uphold the time period of emergency regulations.The regulations which were extended by 21 days to August 31 are the regulations on home isolation, regulations on the obligation to report home isolation to the Health Ministry, and the offense of not wearing a mask.The regulation which was extended until August 17 is the regulation on violating the hotel quarantine obligation.A total of 12 MKs supported the decision while three opposed.